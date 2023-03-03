Karnataka BJP MLA’s son caught taking bribe of Rs 40 lakh; Rs 6 crore found from home

Cash worth about Rs 6 crore was found after searches at the home of a bureaucrat son of a Karnataka BJP MLA caught accepting a bribe a day ago, officials said on Friday, in a huge embarrassment for the party trying to woo voters for elections later this year.The anti-corruption wing of the Lokayukta - the state's ombudsman - raided the home of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Madal and found the huge pile of cash. The search went on till late in the night.

Madal Virupakshappa, the MLA from Channagiri in the Davanagere district, is the chairman of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which makes the famous Mysore Sandal Soap. His son is the chief accountant at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) The Lokayukta found Rs 6 crore at the BJP MLA’s residence. The anti-corruption watchdog is likely to summon the MLA too for questioning.

