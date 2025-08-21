Karnataka BJP moves EC against CM Siddaramaiah over 'vote-buying' allegations

Bengaluru, Aug 21 A delegation of Karnataka BJP leaders, on Thursday, urged the State Election Commission to initiate legal action over the statements made by former Minister C.M. Ibrahim, alleging that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had purchased votes during the 2018 Assembly elections.

The BJP delegation comprising of former MLC and Chief Spokesperson C.N. Ashwath Narayan, former MLCs Captain Ganesh Karnik, Arun Shahapur and State Legal Cell Convenor Vasantha Kumara has submitted the complaint in this regard with the office of the State Election Commission in Bengaluru.

The complaint said, "We wish to bring to your notice that recently, during a speech at a public programme, former Minister and former close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, C.M. Ibrahim, made a statement regarding the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections. Ibrahim had said that in the Badami Assembly constituency, on behalf of the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, I and senior Congress leader Chimmanakatti purchased 3,000 votes. We borrowed money and bought 3,000 votes.

"Videos of such a statement by him have been widely broadcast in the media," the complaint added.

Such an act of vote-buying constitutes a corrupt practice under Section 123(1)(B) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and if such statements are true the election of the candidate could be nullified, the complaint said.

"Such statements, recently made publicly by prominent personalities in society, must be taken very seriously. These kinds of remarks create doubts among voters about the sanctity of the voting process. They also undermine the purity of the electoral process and the impartiality of the Election Commission," the complaint noted.

"Further, despite the grave nature of C.M. Ibrahim's statement, neither the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah nor any leader of the Congress has issued any clear denial or clarification. This must also be carefully considered by the Commission," it said.

"In addition, a video of Arsikere Congress MLA Shivalingegowda has appeared in the media and newspapers, where he is seen stating during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that Rs 7 crore should be distributed at the rate of Rs 500 per vote in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Such acts of vote-buying are an offence under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Therefore, appropriate legal action must be taken against MLA Shri Shivalingegowda regarding his statement," the complaint added.

"If the statements made by C.M. Ibrahim are true, he must be directed to immediately furnish all supporting evidence and documents before the Election Commission. Furthermore, in the future, such cases must be taken up with utmost seriousness, and anyone making such statements must be immediately required to produce records. The Commission must conduct an impartial investigation and take appropriate legal action against those found guilty. Otherwise, several leaders may continue to make such reckless and baseless statements, which would severely erode public faith and confidence in the electoral system," the complaint demanded.

"Therefore, we earnestly request that C.M. Ibrahim, who has made such statements, be immediately directed to produce the relevant documents. A thorough investigation should be conducted, and appropriate legal action must be taken against the offenders under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as well as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023," the complaint said.

