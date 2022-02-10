Karnataka cabinet approves two drinking water projects worth Rs 825 cr

The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved two major drinking water projects worth Rs 825 crores to provide pure drinking water for households via taps in Ramanagara and Magadi taluks of Ramanagara district.

The projects are intended to provide river water to 344 habitats in Ramanagara taluk and 697 habitats in Magadi taluk.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, District In-Charge Minister for Ramanagara stated, these projects under Jal Jeevan Mission would provide pure drinking water for 3,65,000 people of the two taluks.

"The first project, the Manchabele reservoir project will be implemented at a cost of Rs. 670 crores and the second project provides water from YG Gudda reservoir will cost Rs. 155 crores. While the Manchanabele project covers 625 habitats in Magadi taluk and 250 habitats in Ramanagara taluk, the YG Gudda project includes 94 habitats of Ramanagara taluk and 72 habitats of Magadi taluk," Narayana explained.

On the whole, these projects supply pure drinking to 39,816 households in Ramanagara taluk and 47,283 households in Magadi taluk. "A timeframe of 23 months for the Manchanbele project and 15 months for the YG Gudda project has been set. The projects are being implemented taking into account the needs after 30 years, based on the projections for the year 2053," he added.

In Kanakapura taluk, providing water for 255 habitats from Ravatnahalla reservoir under multi village water supply scheme, the preparation of PSR is in the process. In the coming days, more habitats of Kanakapura and Channpattana taluks will be included under pure drinking water projects.

Currently, the district of Ramanagara stands second in providing pure drinking water, after Gadag district which has achieved 100 per cent tap water supply. "The government had assured of providing pure drinking water and now through the cabinet nod, it has kept its words. For this to happen, I especially thank the Chief Minister on behalf of the people of the district," said Narayana.

These projects will be implemented as per the DBOT model. Under the Manchanable project, a jack well will be constructed at the Manchanabele reservoir in order to put a check on the usage of underground water. The department of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation will be the nodal agency for these projects.

( With inputs from ANI )

