Karnataka competes globally, not with neighbouring states: CN Ashwath Narayan

Emphasising that the state of Karnataka does not underestimate the uniqueness of neighbouring states, Karnataka Minister of Higher Education, IT/Bio-Tech, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, said the state believes in competing globally.

"We are all Indians first. We are not intolerant of the progress of our neighbouring states. In India, every state has its own uniqueness. We firmly believe in entire India growing as one country," tweeted the Minister on welcoming Startups in Bengaluru.

He highlighted the status of Bengaluru city currently known as a city of startups, innovation, science and technology in the world and pointed out that the city did not earn this fame overnight.

"I do not say the system is completely foolproof. Yes, there may be some loopholes. But, the government at the Centre and State level are making all efforts to make the system more accountable than ever," the Minister justified.

When asked over contractor's association president Kempanna's statement regarding the practice of 40per cent commission in government-funded projects, he quipped, "This is nothing but a politicized statement. The congress party is the root cause for this menace."

Earlier, addressing the gathering at the release of the biography of freedom fighter H.Nagabhushana Rao, he expressed confidence that the strong foundation that is being laid now would enable India to become Vishwaguru in the next 25 years.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor