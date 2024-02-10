Karnataka Doctor Sacked Over Controversial Pre-Wedding Photoshoot in Government Hospital

Action has been taken against a doctor for doing a pre-wedding photoshoot with his wife in the operation theater of a government hospital. A photoshoot in the operation theater was a good idea for the doctor. The incident took place in a government hospital in Karnataka's Chitradurga district. Taking a serious note of the incident, State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao dismissed the doctor from service on Friday.

Rao said Govt hospital is to serve people not to do such affairs I will never tolerate such indiscipline. Other employees should also take a lesson from this and should not do such things. All doctors, staff and contract staff will have to perform duties as per the guidelines. I have already given instructions to the concerned doctors and officials not to misuse the premises of government hospitals.

What is the whole matter?

Doctor Abhishek of Bharamsagar Government Hospital has been dismissed from his job. Actually Dr. Abhishek recently did a pre-wedding photoshoot in the operation theater of the hospital. His videos and photos went viral on social media, following which people reacted angrily.

In the viral video, Dr. Abhishek is seen operating on a patient and his future wife is seen standing in front of him and helping him. Other colleagues standing nearby are laughing and the patient who is being operated on also sits up and starts laughing loudly. Significantly, the person who was shown being operated on was not a real patient but was staged for shooting.