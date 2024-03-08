Karnataka Government Bans Electric Bike Taxi Services Over Safety Concerns for Women

The Karnataka Government has implemented a ban on electric bike taxi services within the state due to concerns regarding their safety for women and non-compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act. A government order has been issued, officially withdrawing the 2021 Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme.

The order stated, It has been brought to our attention that certain private app-based firms are contravening the Motor Vehicles Act and its regulations by operating unauthorized non-transport two-wheelers as transport vehicles. It also said there were often clashes between the owners and drivers of auto rickshaws and "maxi cabs" with the bike riders and cases were also registered. The scheme also made it difficult for the transport department to collect taxes.

In a move aimed at preserving law and order and prioritizing the safety of women utilizing two-wheeler bike taxis, the government has officially revoked the scheme, according to a notification. Tanveer Pasha, President of the Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Association, expressed approval of the decision, noting that the BJP government had granted permission for electric bike taxis in Bengaluru back in 2021. Despite objections from various quarters, including the association, the permission remained in effect. Pasha further elaborated on their efforts to convey the adverse impact of this permission on the livelihoods of auto and taxi drivers to the government.