Karnataka HC dismisses Twitter plea challenging Centre's blocking orders

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30 : The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed the petition filed by social media major Twitter in which it had challenged the blocking orders issued to it by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, allows the Centre to block public access to an intermediary "in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence relating to above".

An intermediary includes telecom service providers, network service providers, internet service providers, web-hosting service providers, search engines, online payment sites, online auction sites, online marketplaces and cyber cafes.

Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar hoped that there is learning from this experience of Twitter.

"I hope there is a learning from this experience of Twitter and this behaviour of Twitter that platforms working with the Govt of India, working with the citizens and consumers of India work with the compliance of the Indian law...There is ample room to grow lawfully and in compliance with the Indian law. I hope there is a learning from this for Jack Dorsey that the govt of India's expectation previously, today and in the future will always be in compliance with the law," the minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor