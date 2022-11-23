Karnataka police books man under 'anti-conversion Act' for harassing a minor girl for marriage

The Karnataka Police on Wednesday booked a man under the new 'anti-conversion Act' for allegedly luring a girl of another religion in the Nagamangala town of Mandya district.

The man, identified as Yunash Pasha, is accused of taking objectionable pictures of the girl and harassing her for marriage.

Pasha has been booked under the new 'anti-conversion Act' and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The 13-year-old girl and her family have reported to the police that the accused gave them sleeping pills by mixing them with Sambhar at the Mandya's Nagamangala town.

According to the police, her father filed complaints on November 18 after he found his daughter stressed on November 12 and 13.

However, girl also admitted that she was sexually abused by the accused person on November 11 when they were at their grandmother's premises.

She further added that he (Pasha) used to talk to her constantly and had sent her a mobile phone and sim card earlier.

Details of the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

