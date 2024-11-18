Karnataka Tragedy: Three Women Drown In Resort Pool Trying To Save Each Other In Mangaluru; Shocking Video Emerges

Three young women from Mysuru, identified as Nishita M.D. (21), Parvati S. (20), and Keerthana N. (21), tragically drowned in a swimming pool at a resort near Ullal beach on Sunday. The victims, all final-year engineering students, were on a leisure trip to the 'Vazco' beach resort, where they had checked in on November 16, according to police reports. Initial investigations revealed that Nishita, who did not know how to swim, entered the pool and began struggling. In an attempt to save her, Parvati jumped in but also faced difficulties. Keerthana joined the rescue attempt, but all three ultimately lost their lives.

The #Mangaluru Police have arrested the Owner (Manohar) and manager (Bharath) of the Vasco resort of Ullal in Mangaluru for negligence of their duty.Yesterday 3 girls drowned in the #swimmingpool of the resort. Police have registered FIR u/s 106 of BNS... pic.twitter.com/eB1ZlWhc7u — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) November 18, 2024

Police confirmed that the resort lacked a lifeguard, and none of the victims had swimming skills. CCTV footage captured the women struggling in the water and calling for help, with no staff or bystanders present near the pool at the time. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, who visited the site, described the incident as accidental drowning and highlighted severe safety lapses. “Resorts with swimming pools must ensure proper safety measures, such as lifeguards, life-saving equipment, and clear depth markers. These were missing at this location,” he stated.

The Commissioner further noted that although seven employees were reportedly on duty, CCTV evidence suggests either their absence or a lack of timely response. Authorities have since sealed the resort, citing negligence, and are taking steps to suspend its trade license and tourism permits. The Ullal police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.