Karnataka water contamination tragedy: CM says govt will take responsibility of affected families

Chitradurga, (Karnataka) Oct 6, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that 3 acres and Rs 4 crore have been granted for the development of Kavaadigara Hatti in Chitradurga district, where six people died after drinking contaminated water recently.

Talking to the relatives of the affected families in Kavaadigara Hatti where the six people died, he assured to fulfil these promises after listening to the problems of the villagers.

"The government will take responsibility for the affected families. We will also provide employment to the members of these families and build them houses as well. It is our duty to provide clean drinking water. Immediately after the incident, clear instruction was given to the local MLAs, District Ministers Deputy Commissioner and concerned officials. The government has given compensation of Rs 10 lakh immediately," he said.

"This disaster would not have happened if there had been a clean water supply system earlier. After the incident, all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the supply of clean drinking water," he added.

Siddaramaiah warned that action will be taken against the officials concerned if such a disaster recurs in the future.

"We have received the lowest rainfall in 123 years. The number of drought-affected districts is increasing. Crops in an area of 42 lakh hectares have been damaged. The estimated loss due to drought is about Rs 30,000 crores. We have sought compensation from the Centre as per NDRF norms. The central study team is currently in the state and will also visit Chitradurga tomorrow," he said.

Noting that there drought conditions in the entire country, the Chief Minister said that there is drought in the state too, and instructions have been given to ensure drinking water and fodder for cattle.

Authorities are being given strict instructions to make arrangements so that water problem doesn't arise again, he added.

Stressing that employment opportunities should be created, he also said that he has directed officials to ensure that the situation of migration for work does not arise.

He said that his government has implemented five guarantee schemes to solve the problems of the poor and middle class.

Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy, District Minister D. Sudhakar, MLA Virendra Pappi, former Minister H. Anjaneya and other local leaders were present.

