Karnataka woman held for murder of paramour's wife, four kids

Mandya (Karnataka), Feb 9 A woman in Karnnataka's Mandya was arrested on Wednesday on charges of killing her paramour's wife and four children, so as to get married to him, police said.

The accused Lakshmi, after the cold-blooded act in KRS village in Srirangapatna taluka on February 5, which shocked the state, had attended the funeral too. She also wept and created drama in front of dead bodies to divert suspicion, a police official said.

According to police, Lakshmi, a resident of Belavatta village in Mysuru, had an illicit relationship with Gangaram.

The accused who stayed back in the house of Gangaram, had hacked and killed Gangaram's wife, also named Lakshmi (26), her sons Raj (12), Govinda, (8), Komal (7), and Kunal (4), with a machete she brought from a poultry shop.

Police suspect that she would have laced their food with substances which made them unconscious, and also given them poison also, and are awaiting a postmortem report.

According to police Gangaram's wife had objected to his illicit relationship and asked him to keep distance from . There accused was possessive of Gangaram and decided to get rid of his wife and children to get married to him.

She decided to kill the family when Gangaram went to another place. The police who took up the investigation suspected the accused and after questioning, she confessed to the crime. Further investigation is on.

