Karnataka woman suicide case: Husband ends life, mother-in-law critical

Bengaluru, Dec 27 The suicide case of a 26-year-old newly married woman, Ganavi, known as Rashi, has taken a serious twist with her husband Suraj dying by suicide and his mother Jayanti allegedly attempting to end her life in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

Ganavi allegedly attempted suicide and later died at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday, alleging harassment and rejection by her husband Suraj and his family members.

Following her death, Ganavi's parents and relatives staged a protest in front of Suraj's residence in Bengaluru. They displayed posters of Suraj and her family members and raised slogans against them, demanding their arrest.

According to the police, following Ganavi's death, Suraj, his mother Jayanti, and his brother Sanjay had travelled to Nagpur.

On Wednesday evening, Jayanti allegedly attempted suicide at the residence of one of Suraj's relatives.

While Suraj died allegedly by hanging, Jayanti is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.

No death note or message was recovered from Suraj's phone.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at a government hospital in Nagpur, and an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered at the Sonegoan police station in Maharashtra.

Police said that after Ganavi’s death, Suraj and his family members allegedly faced backlash and accusations from her relatives, following which they left for Nagpur. It is being alleged that the pressure and humiliation may have driven Suraj to take the extreme step, while his mother allegedly attempted suicide.

Reacting to the development, Ganavi's mother, Rukmini, alleged that Suraj died by suicide due to a sense of guilt.

"They realised their mistakes. My daughter showed Suraj so much love; he couldn't have lived after her death. In this background, he had taken the extreme step," Rukmini said.

"Their allegations will not stand. My daughter's character was good. They could have made allegations earlier. She was a shy person and did not even speak to boys during her college days. Let them inquire," she asked.

It can be recalled that Ganavi and Suraj were married on October 29 and hosted a grand wedding reception at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. The couple travelled to Sri Lanka for their honeymoon. However, disputes reportedly erupted between them during the trip after Suraj allegedly came to know about Ganavi’s pre-marital relationship with another person.

The quarrel escalated, forcing the couple to cut short their honeymoon and return to Bengaluru midway on December 21.

After returning, Ganavi allegedly faced rejection and humiliation from her in-laws. Following continued marital discord, Ganavi’s family brought her back to their home on Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ganavi attempted suicide and was rushed to a private hospital. Doctors later declared her brain-dead and kept her on a ventilator support. She succumbed to her injuries on Thursday night.

After Ganavi's death, her family lodged a complaint at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station in Bengaluru, accusing Suraj and his family members of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. A case has been registered and is under investigation.

Rukmini alleged that despite being married for over a month, her daughter did not receive love from her husband and was subjected to harassment by her in-laws, including being denied proper food.

She further claimed that Ganavi had pleaded with her mother-in-law not to send her back and expressed her desire to stay in the marital home if she was shown love.

According to the family, Ganavi was reluctant to seek a divorce, fearing loss of family honour.

Police have stated that investigations are ongoing in both Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor