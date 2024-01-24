Karpoori Thakur’s life was dedicated to social justice: PM

New Delhi, Jan 24 Mentioning the government’s decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on Jan Nayak late Karpoori Thakur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it the government's good fortune and underlined the need for the young generation of today to know about the great personality.

The Prime Minister was addressing NCC cadets and NSS volunteers on Wednesday.

He recalled Karpoori Thakur's rise despite extreme poverty and social inequality as he became the chief minister of Bihar but always maintained his down-to-earth quality and humility.

“His entire life was dedicated to social justice and upliftment of the deprived sections”, the Prime Minister said. Modi added that the initiatives of the government like focusing on the poor and the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to reach the last beneficiary reflect the inspiration of Karpoori Thakur. He noted that many of them were visiting Delhi for the first time and shared their excitement and enthusiasm for the Republic Day celebrations.

Touching upon the extreme winter conditions in Delhi, the Prime Minister said that many attendees would have experienced such weather for the first time and also highlighted India’s diverse weather conditions in different regions. He reiterated that ‘Nation First’ should be the guiding principle of the Amrit Generation. He told the young audience never to allow despair to set in, in their lives.

Stressing the importance of every small contribution, PM Modi said “Yahi Samay Hai Sahi Samay Hai, Ye Aapka Samay Hai" (this is the right time, this is your time).

He expressed happiness that all the volunteers were directing their energy in the right place. He noted that personality development is natural for someone who has a sense of discipline, travelled a lot in the country, and who has friends from different regions who speak different languages. “This should not be underestimated”, PM Modi said emphasizing that it is the most important part of one's entire life. He also urged them to make fitness their first priority.

Throwing light on his connection with the NCC, the Prime Minister said that institutions like the NCC, NSS or cultural camps make the youth aware of society and their civic duties. He informed about the creation of another organization, ‘My Yuva Bharat’ and urged the youth to register as ‘My Bharat’ volunteers.

The Prime Minister expressed belief and faith in the strength of the youth. He urged them to study hard, be a conscientious citizen, protect the environment, avoid bad habits and be proud of the nation’s heritage and culture. “You have my blessings, my best wishes”,Modi concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor