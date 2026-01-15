Kashi-Tamil Sangamam reflects living unity of India’s traditions, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam stands out as a truly unique initiative that celebrates the living unity of India’s diverse traditions while respecting and honouring their distinct identities.

He further credited the event for strengthening the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

In a blog post, the Prime Minister recalled his recent visit to the Somnath Temple in Gujarat during the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, where people from across the country had gathered. He met several people during the programme who had earlier visited Somnath as part of the Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam and had also travelled to Kashi during the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam.

“Their words of appreciation for such platforms touched me, and so, I thought of sharing a few thoughts on this subject,” he added.

The Prime Minister recalled that during one of his monthly radio programmes, 'Mann Ki Baat', he had spoken about not learning Tamil being a “major regret” of his life.

“Fortunately, over the last few years, our government has had several opportunities to further popularise Tamil culture across India and to deepen the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. A prime example of such an effort is the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam,” he said.

Highlighting the deeper cultural meaning of such initiatives, PM Modi noted that in the Indian ethos, a Sangam or confluence holds a special place.

“Seen in this light, the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam stands out as a truly distinctive initiative, one that celebrates the living unity of India’s many traditions while honouring their unique identities,” he said.

He also underlined the significance of Kashi as the venue for the Sangamam.

“And what can be a better place than Kashi to host such a Sangamam. The same Kashi, which has remained a civilisational anchor from time immemorial… where, for thousands of years, people from all over have come in search of knowledge, meaning and Moksha,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Emphasising the “very deep connection” between Kashi and the Tamil people and culture, PM Modi said, “It is in Kashi that Baba Vishwanath resides, while Tamil Nadu has Rameswaram. Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu is known as Kashi of the south or Dakshin Kashi. Saint Kumaraguruparar Swamigal forged a lasting link between Kashi and Tamil Nadu through his spirituality, scholarship and institution-building.”

He also referred to Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, describing him as one of Tamil Nadu’s greatest sons who found in Kashi a space for intellectual growth and spiritual awakening.

PM Modi said it was in Kashi that Bharati’s nationalism deepened, his poetry became sharper, and his vision of a free and united India took clearer shape.

Recalling the beginnings of the initiative, the Prime Minister said the first edition of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam was held in 2022, when he attended the inaugural programme.

He noted that scholars, artisans, students, farmers, writers, professionals and many others from Tamil Nadu travelled to Kashi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya as part of the event.

He said subsequent editions of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam expanded both the scale and depth, with the aim being to “keep introducing fresh themes, innovative formats and deeper engagement, thus ensuring that the Sangamam continued to evolve while remaining rooted in its core spirit”.

According to him, the second edition in 2023 made extensive use of technology so that language would not become a barrier. In the third edition, the focus shifted to Indian knowledge systems, alongside increased academic discussions, cultural performances, exhibitions and interactions.

PM Modi further said the fourth edition of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam commenced on December 2, 2025, with the theme ‘Tamil Karkalam - Learn Tamil’.

He described it as a “unique opportunity for people in Kashi and other parts to learn the beautiful Tamil language”, adding that teachers from Tamil Nadu came to Kashi and the students there had a “very memorable experience”.

Highlighting special events organised this year, the Prime Minister said the ancient Tamil literary classic Tholkappiyam was translated into four Indian languages and six foreign languages.

He also referred to a unique initiative, the Sage Agasthya Vehicle Expedition (SAVE), which travelled from Tenkasi to Kashi.

“On the way, various initiatives such as eye camps, health awareness camps, digital literacy camps, among other things, were held,” he wrote.

The expedition also paid homage to King Adi Veera Parakrama Pandiyan, the Pandya ruler known for spreading the message of cultural oneness. PM Modi noted that exhibitions were organised at Namo Ghat, academic sessions were held at Banaras Hindu University, and several cultural programmes took place.

The Prime Minister said one of the aspects that gives him the greatest satisfaction about the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is the enthusiastic participation of thousands of young people.

“It illustrates the passion among our Yuva Shakti to deepen their connect with our roots. It is a brilliant platform for them to showcase their talent and creativity during the various cultural programmes,” he said.

He added that efforts were also made to ensure the journey to Kashi itself became a memorable experience for participants. The Indian Railways ran special trains from Tamil Nadu to Uttar Pradesh.

“In many railway stations, particularly in Tamil Nadu, they were cheered, and the train journey was marked by melodious songs and conversations,” he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the “sisters and brothers” of Kashi and Uttar Pradesh for their “warmth and hospitality” towards the delegates of the various editions of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam.

“Several people opened the doors of their homes for the guests from Tamil Nadu. The local administration worked round the clock to ensure the guests had a seamless experience. As the MP from Varanasi, I could not be prouder!” he wrote.

The Prime Minister noted that this time the valedictory function of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam was held in Rameswaram and was attended by Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, whom he described as a “proud son of Tamil Nadu”.

“He delivered a very inspiring address, emphasising India’s spiritual greatness and how such platforms deepen national integration,” PM Modi said.

According to the Prime Minister, the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam has delivered meaningful outcomes by “strengthening cultural understanding, fostering academic and people-to-people exchanges and creating lasting bonds between parts of the country that share a civilisational ethos”.

“In the coming times, we want to make this platform even more vibrant. Most importantly, it has furthered the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’,” he added, noting that this spirit has flourished for centuries through India’s festivals, literature, music, art, cuisine, architecture and systems of knowledge.

PM Modi also extended his greetings to people across the country on auspicious festivals such as Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal and Magh Bihu, which are closely associated with the Sun, nature and farming.

“These festivals bring people together and deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. I convey my best wishes for these festivals and hope they continue to inspire us to deepen national unity through our shared heritage and collective participation,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor