Kashmir Divisional Commissioner visits Holy Amarnath Cave, takes stock of arrangements

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 18 : To ensure that all the necessary arrangements for Amarnath Yatra are put in place by departments and agencies to facilitate the pilgrims who shall be visiting the holy cave, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today visited the holy cave for a first-hand appraisal of arrangements.

During the visit, Bidhuri took stock of various facilities including health, sanitation, toilets, electricity, drinking water, langars and tents installed by concerned departments.

On the occasion, he directed the concerned officers to depute their expert teams to ensure the facilities are properly extended to the people during the period of Amarnath Yatra.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

He instructed them that to make all services functional well before the commencement of the yatra.

Addressing the officers of concerned departments, the Div Com instructed the Director of Health Services Kashmir to keep all medical aid handy to tackle any emergency issues of pilgrims.

Similarly, he directed concerned officials to regular supply of electricity which will further ensure delivery of other services.

He cautioned officers for any lapse that may cause inconvenience to yatries while performing their religious duties.

He also stressed on proper disposal of solid waste to avoid environmental pollution in the area.

Officers of Amarnath Shrine Board, Flood and Irrigation, KPDCL, Sanitation, Police, and Health, were present on the occasion.

