Kashmiri Pandits joyously celebrate Ram Navami with peaceful Shoba Yatra in Srinagar

On Thursday, on the occasion of Ram Navami, Kashmiri Pandits in Srinagar celebrated the festival with great religious enthusiasm and joy by taking out a Shoba Yatra.

Under tight security arrangements, a group of children dressed in traditional attire led a Yatra that started from the Kathleshwar temple in the Tankipora region of Srinagar. The procession went through several roads, including Habbakadal, Ganpathyar, Barbar Shah, Regal Chowk, Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, and Jahangir Chowk.

Kashmiri Pandits were peacefully accompanying the Yatra while chanting "Hari Rama Hari Rama" slogans.

Members of the majority community were also seen greeting them by the roadside at various points of Srinagar city. Security forces were deployed at various points in strength as a precautionary measure, an official said.