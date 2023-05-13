Kashmiri student Affifa Batool secures first rank in all-India Orange Global Olympiad

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 : Bilaliya Educational Institute (BEI) Srinagar has recently honoured Affifa Batool for her exceptional achievement in the Orange Global Olympiad (OGO) where she secured the first rank in the Science stream.

Affifa, a 4th standard student, has made her institute proud with her hard work and dedication. In a statement issued by BEI, it was highlighted that Affifa's success is a testament to her perseverance and efforts.

BEI Chairman Manzoor Wangnoo congratulated Affifa on her remarkable achievement and acknowledged the support of her parents, teachers, and principal. He also mentioned that Affifa's accomplishment would serve as an inspiration to other students of the institute and a reminder that hard work and dedication always pay off.

"Affifa's success is a proud moment for BEI, and it is committed to providing the best education to its students to help them achieve their dreams and aspirations," said Wangnoo.

The institute's statement also included a congratulatory message to Affifa, wishing her all the best in her future endeavours. "Congratulations, Affifa! We are proud of you and wish you all the best for your future endeavours," said the BEI statement.

Affifa's achievement is not only a moment of pride for her institute but also a motivation for students to aim high and work towards their goals with dedication and hard work.

