"Kejriwal a Symbol of Honesty": Manish Sisodia in His First Speech After Bail (Watch Video)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, after his release from Tihar Jail, addressed party workers in Delhi on Saturday, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring to tarnish the image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The whole conspiracy of ED-CBI has been hatched because there is some corruption. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, if you ask people on the road who is Arvind Kejriwal, then they will say that he is the one who has been doing great work in Delhi with honesty. Kejriwal's name has become an example of honesty in the country. BJP has failed to set an example of honest work in any state. They (BJP) are hatching all this conspiracy just to tarnish his (Arvind Kejriwal) image," AAP leader Manish Sisodia said.

"I have come (out of jail) to do hard work, not to go on a vacation. From today and right now, we have to start preparing (for Delhi Assembly polls). I want to convey this to every party worker and people of Delhi, Haryana and the nation that everyone has to vote against dictatorship. The fight against dictatorship is not only AAP's or opposition's, but it is the fight of people of India," he added.

Before addressing the party, Sisodia paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, a day after his release. He also visited Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, accompanied by AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Sisodia was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Friday after 17 months of incarceration. The court cited the prolonged detention without trial as a violation of his right to speedy justice. Sisodia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Feb. 26, 2023, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, expressed confidence that the Constitution would also ensure Kejriwal's release.

The Delhi excise policy 2021-22, now scrapped, has been at the center of the controversy leading to Sisodia's arrest on charges of corruption and money laundering.