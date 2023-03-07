Kenyan passenger arrested at IGIA for concealing gold bars in oxygen concentrator bag

A Kenyan passenger has been arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for concealing bars of gold in an oxygen concentrator bag, officials said.

On the basis of Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) profiling, a Kenyan passenger arriving from Nairobi by EK516 on March 6, 2023, was followed discreetly by officers of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) customs from the flight gate.

According to officials, the passenger was a medical professional carrying a portable oxygen concentrator which was providing oxygen support to a critically-ill four months old infant who was visiting India with his parents for cardiac surgery.

On personal search, taking due care for the safety of the infant, seven bars of gold weighing 7 kg (approx) ingeniously concealed in the oxygen concentrator bag were recovered.

Further investigation on the matter is on.

( With inputs from ANI )

