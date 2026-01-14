Kerala Assembly Speaker draws line on arrested MLA Mamkootathil's disqualification amid rape probe

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 14 Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly A.N. Shamseer on Wednesday ruled out any immediate move to disqualify the expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, stating that no formal complaint had been received from any legislator seeking action against him, even as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continued evidence collection in a third rape case involving the MLA.

Shamseer said private complaints had reached him, but clarified that disqualification proceedings could be initiated only if a complaint was filed by a sitting member of the Assembly.

He added that for the matter to be referred to the Privileges and Ethics Committee, at least one MLA must submit a formal complaint, which had not happened so far.

The Speaker also rejected the argument that Mamkootathil’s arrest in a rape case had tarnished the dignity of the House.

“How does this affect the dignity of the Assembly? Individuals do not decide the dignity of the House,” he said, adding that one cannot declare everything rotten because a single mango in a basket has gone bad.

Shamseer said society must learn to respect women and cautioned against painting everyone with the same brush because of the actions of a few.

His remarks came as the SIT conducted a reconstruction of events with Mamkootathil at a hotel in Thiruvalla, in connection with the third rape case registered against him.

Based on the survivor’s complaint, the evidence collection was carried out at the hotel, where the alleged incident is said to have occurred on April 8, 2024.

Amid heavy protests, the Congress MLA was brought to the hotel under tight security around 6 a.m.

The inspection was conducted in Room No. 408, where, according to the complaint, the sexual assault took place.

During questioning, Mamkootathil admitted that he had come to the hotel with the young woman, but maintained that he had gone there only to talk to her.

He did not respond to the allegation of sexual assault. Investigators said the room had been booked under the name “Rahul B.R.”

Mamkootathil has also declined to provide the passwords of mobile phones seized as part of the probe.

With the investigation progressing and political pressure mounting, the Speaker’s clarification has, for now, put to rest speculation over any immediate disqualification move against the legislator.

His bail application in this case will be heard on Friday.

Now all eyes are on if he gets bail, will he come to attend the last and final session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly which begins on January 20.

The Governor’s policy address will be held on the same day.

A 32-day Assembly session has been scheduled, and the State Budget will be presented on January 29.

