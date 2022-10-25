Kerala BJP leader seeks legal action against CPM ministers for "misbehaving" with Swapna Suresh

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party leader KS Radhakrishnan reacted sharply to the gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh's allegations against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) ministers and said that CM Pinarayi Vijayan should initiate legal action against his colleagues.

"The allegations she has raised are of criminal nature, hence it is the duty of the Chief Minister to initiate legal action against his three colleagues, isn't it? If he fails this, he will be helping them escape punishment," said KS Radhakrishnan.

Those who misbehave with a woman should be imprisoned immediately, he added.

On Monday, Swapna Suresh had accused former CPIM ministers-- former Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, former Devaswom Board minister Kadakampally Surendran, and former finance minister Dr Thomas Issac-- for seeking "sexual favours" from her.

"They have made sexual advances to me. They have approached me. They have unethically behaved to some extent over the phone, even face to face which is not appropriate or not unethical for people in such positions, people who are ministers and are actually ruling the state," Swapna Suresh said on Monday.

BJP leader Radhakrishnan further said that Swapna Suresh's allegations against CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter should also be probed.

"All these (Swapna's allegations) should be probed. If she says that, it is not K-Rail, it is V-Rail, what does it mean? The project has been designed to accumulate money for the CM's daughter. I am really ashamed of it. Nobody has ever accused the family of a chief minister since 1957," Radhakrishnan said.

The Kerala Gold Smuggling accused mocked the state governments' projects like KFON and K-Rail as VFON and V-Rail by stating that the Chief Minister's projects are making undue commissions and for building an empire for his daughter or for his family or for future generations of his family in the name of state development.

"It should not be Kerala's FON, it shouldn't be Kerala Fibre Optical Network, it should be Veena or Vijayan Fibre Optical Network," Swapna Suresh said on Monday.

Reacting to her remarks, Radhakrishnan called Pinarayi Vijayan "Commission Chief Minister".

"He is not a communist Chief Minister, but a Commission Chief Minister. Pinarayi is a Commission Chief Minister. Either he should explain or initiate action against her," he said and added that the CM has not even filed a defamation case against Swapna Suresh.

"Why has the Chief Minister failed to file a defamation case against her? Why do these tainted former ministers and the former speaker refuse to face the court of law challenging the allegations made by Swapna? They are afraid of her because she told them that she has enough evidence with her," Radhakrishnan added.

Swapna Suresh had stated that she has enough evidence against them but has never used any unfair means.

"Because I have every evidence, Whatsapp chats, and phone conversations, of which some are still with investigative agencies hence, they can never deny that they had not done all that," she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor