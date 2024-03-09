Kerala CM assures family of CBI probe into vet university student's death

Thiruvananthapuram, March 9 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday assured the family of J.S. Siddharth, a second-year BVSC student who was found hanging in his hostel room at the College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences in Pookode on February 18, of a CBI probe into the incident.

Siddharth's father Jayaprakash told the media after the meeting that the Chief Minister gave them a patient hearing and agreed to their demand for a CBI probe.

“The CM categorically told us that he will do the needful to direct a CBI probe into the matter. We want a CBI probe to ensure that all those involved in brutally ‘killing’ my son are brought to the book. Such an incident should never occur again,” said Jayaprakash.

Incidentally, Wayanad Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday written to CM Vijayan demanding a CBI probe into Siddharth's death.

“There are still two more students who brutally assaulted my son, but due to their influence, they are still not arraigned as accused. These two names are there in the report of the anti-ragging squad, but surprisingly they have been excluded in the police probe,” Jayaprakash said.

So far, 18 persons have been arrested in connection with the case, while the Vice Chancellor, Dean, and the Assistant Warden of the institute have been placed under suspension.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had also written to the Kerala High Court seeking a probe by a sitting judge or a retired judge of the high court or the apex court.

Incidentally, the case was raised by an ally of the ruling CPI-M led Left at its leaders' meet chaired by CM Vijayan.

The leaders of the RJD, an ally of the Left, had asked the CPI-M to reign in their student organisation, SFI, whose activists have been under the scanner for the ‘death’ of Siddharth.

