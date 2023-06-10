Kerala: Customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 1.21 crores at Kochi airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 10 : The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Kochi Airport has seized 2207.24 gms of foreign-origin gold jewelry worth Rs 1,21,83,965, an official statement said.

The Customs department said that the gold was recovered from the four passengers who had arrived at the airport from Malaysia on Friday.

The recovered gold was seized under relevant sections of the Customs Act 1962, an official said.

Further investigation is underway into the incident.

Earlier last month in a similar incident The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department seized 1,259 grams of gold worth Rs 56.48 lakhs at Kochi airport.

