Kerala: Devotees offer prayers at St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral on Palm Sunday

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 2 : Devotees offered prayers at St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram, on the occasion of Palm Sunday today.

The devotees were gathered to partake in the festival in a traditional manner across the state and carry cut palm leaves in their hands during the processions.

With the festive spirits, the devotees could be seen attending the mass prayers and procession with palm leaves shaped like the crucifix.

According to Christians, Palm Sunday is a celebration for honouring Jesus Christ's victorious entry into Jerusalem.

While this was a joyful, special occasion for his followers, this event took place towards the end of his days before he was crucified.

For the occasion, churches orgsed special masses and processions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor