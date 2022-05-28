Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results, SSLC Results 2022 likely to declare soon
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 28, 2022 12:45 PM2022-05-28T12:45:19+5:302022-05-28T12:45:45+5:30
Kerala Board of Public Examination is going to release Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result on June 20. Once the results are released, candidates check their results on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. According to the reports, the Kerala SSLC exam 2022 and the DHSE Second Year exam 2022 are scheduled to be released in June.
List of websites to check Kerala Board Results 2022
- keralaresults.nic.in
- keralapareekshabhavan.in
- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
- results.kite.kerala.nic.in
- results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Know how to check the results
- Visit the official website of the Kerala board - keralaresults.nic.in
- On the homepage click on the results link.
- Fill in the required details as asked such as roll number, registration number, and other details.
- Click on the submit button.
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Download and take the printout of the results.