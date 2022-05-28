Kerala DHSE Plus Two Results, SSLC Results 2022 likely to declare soon

Kerala Board of Public Examination is going to release Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result on June 20. Once the results are released, candidates check their results on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. According to the reports, the Kerala SSLC exam 2022 and the DHSE Second Year exam 2022 are scheduled to be released in June.

List of websites to check Kerala Board Results 2022

keralaresults.nic.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Know how to check the results