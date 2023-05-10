Kerala doctor murder case: Accused remanded in custody for 14 days

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 10 : Kerala's Kottarakkara magistrate court on Wednesday remanded accused G Sandeep for 14 days in the house surgeon Dr Vandana Das murder case.

The accused will be shifted to Poojappura jail.

Earlier today, the Department of Public Education suspended the accused Sandeep from his position as a teacher at Nedumbana UP School. The suspension was initiated after a departmental inquiry on the instructions of Public Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Sandeep, who is a school teacher, was taken into police custody from his house on Tuesday night after a brawl with his neighbours. He was brought to the government hospital by Police for a mandatory medical checkup when he turned violent.

According to police, the incident took place at 4.30 am today when S Sandeep (42) out of the blue stabbed house surgeon, Vandana Das (23) when she was dressing his wounds.

Having grabbed scissors from the dressing room, Sandeep, who was reportedly under treatment in a deaddiction centre, stabbed Vandana six times causing injuries to her abdomen and back.

He also attacked others and vandalised the hospital. A home guard and a sub-inspector also sustained stab injuries. Dr Vandana was shifted to KIMS hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Dr Vandana was a house surgeon at Azeezia medical college, Kollam and she was on duty at Taluk Hospital, Kottarakkara. She was the only daughter of Mohandas and Vasantha Kumari, residents of Kadunthurity in the Kollam district.

Her post-mortem was completed and doctors and medical students paid homage to her at Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital. Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, minister Vasavan and many others visited to pay homage to Vandana at KIMS hospital.

