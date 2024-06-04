Kerala Election Results 2024: I Am Disappointed That I Could Not Win, Says BJP Candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister and BJP candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, expressed disappointment over the election results, despite their hard work and positive campaign. 3.4 lakh people supported us which is a record number.I believe we are on the right track .I am disappointed that I could not win. My commitment to Thiruvananthapuram and people of Thiruvananthapuram remains steadfast.

As per the latest ECI trends, he is trailing by a margin of 15,759 votes, and counting is still underway. BJP's Suresh Gopi has secured a victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, winning by a margin of 74,686 votes. He triumphed over CPI's VS Sunil Kumar and Congress' K Muraleedharan.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat Rajeev Chandrashekhar says, "It is disappointing given that we worked very hard….We ran a very positive campaign….3.4 lakh people supported us which is a record number….I… pic.twitter.com/GBy5Xd0Zq6 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

As the counting of EVM ballots approached its conclusion on Tuesday, the Congress-led UDF retained its edge in most seats across Kerala. With comfortable margins, UDF candidates surged ahead in their strongholds against competitors from the CPI(M)-led LDF and the BJP-led NDA.