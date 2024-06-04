Kerala Election Results 2024: K.K.Shailaja Trails in Vadakara, Thomas Chazhikadan Behind in Kottayam

In the Vadakara constituency, where the competition has been intense, Shafi Parambil of the Congress has taken an early lead, while K.K. Shailaja trails behind.

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar has regained the lead from Tharoor of the Congress. In Kollam, incumbent MP N K Premachandran of the RSP, part of the UDF alliance in Kerala, has secured a lead of over 10,000 votes.

The counting of EVMs is currently underway, with the first round completed in a few constituencies. In Alappuzha, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal is trailing behind BJP's Shobha Surendran in the early trend. In Kottayam, Thomas Chazhikadan of the LDF is leading the race.

Vote counting commenced at 8 am on Tuesday for 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. Initial indications reveal the Congress-led UDF leading in 13 seats, while the CPIM-led LDF is ahead in four seats. Notably, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi are in the lead in Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad respectively. In Thrissur, BJP's Suresh Gopi is leading the race. At all counting centers, the strong rooms were opened at 7 am under the supervision of the Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officer, candidates or their representatives, and Election Commission observers.



