Kerala Governor inaugurates International Blind Football Championship

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan on Saturday inaugurated the International Blind Football Asia-Oceania Championship at Kochi.

After the inauguration, he also watched 15 minutes of the match between Iran and Australia.

According to an official release, the Governor wished all players of the championship.

"I would like to extend my hearty congratulations and best wishes to the players," he said.

Governor Khan said that the people who were present on the occasion have been able to get over their fear.

"People who are here have surmounted the obstacle of visual impairment. They have been able to get over the fear which came as a result of this impairment. So they are all source of inspiration for others," he said.

"In today's world, there is little glory in doing things singlehandedly. Because every task requires many hards to accomplish. Here lies the importance of teamwork which is possible only through a mutual trust which fosters excellence and is visible in every game, especially football," the Governor added.

After the speech, the Governor also kicked the football once onto the ground before starting the match.

( With inputs from ANI )

