Kerala govt to hold talks with medical college teachers’ association to avert strike

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9 In an attempt to prevent an indefinite strike that could paralyse healthcare services in the government medical colleges, the state Health Department will hold conciliatory talks with the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) on Monday.

Health Minister Veena George will chair the meeting, which aims to address the long-standing demands of the medical teachers’ body and find a negotiated settlement.

Officials said on Sunday that the department has already initiated discussions with KGMCTA representatives to resolve key issues related to salary revision, staff shortages, and infrastructure gaps.

“We are hopeful that an amicable solution will be reached through dialogue,” a senior health department official said.

The KGMCTA, representing faculty members across all government medical colleges, has announced an indefinite strike beginning this week to press for its demands.

The protest is expected to severely affect patient services, including outpatient and inpatient care, though emergency services will continue.

The association has been agitating for months, accusing the government of inaction despite repeated assurances. It had earlier boycotted outpatient (OP) duties for a day last month as a warning protest.

Following the government’s alleged failure to act, the union has now decided to intensify its agitation through a total strike.

According to KGMCTA office-bearers, their primary demands include the immediate implementation of the long-pending pay revision, payment of arrears dating back to 2016, rectification of salary anomalies, and the creation of new teaching and non-teaching posts to address the acute manpower shortage.

They have also sought the filling of vacant positions and a comprehensive upgrade of infrastructure and teaching facilities in medical colleges across the state.

“The government has ignored repeated representations and memoranda. We are left with no option but to go on strike,” said a senior KGMCTA representative, adding that the association remains open to talks if the government presents concrete proposals.

As the stalemate continues, hospital administrators have expressed concern that the strike could disrupt patient care, academic schedules, and research work in the state’s medical colleges.

The outcome of Monday’s meeting will likely determine whether the strike proceeds or is called off.

