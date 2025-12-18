Kerala HC directs MLA Rahul Mamkootathil not to be arrested till January 7

Kochi, Dec 18 Beleaguered first-time now ousted ‘Congress’ MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on Thursday received temporary relief from the Kerala High Court, which directed that he should not be arrested till January 7, when it will examine, in detail, the sexual assault case registered against him.

The order extends the interim protection earlier granted to the Palakkad legislator, who has been facing mounting legal and political pressure over two separate complaints.

The High Court had first granted him protection from arrest on December 6, when Mamkootathil went underground following the registration of the cases.

The interim relief was extended again on Thursday, providing him with breathing space as the court prepares to hear the matter at length early next year.

In parallel, a lower court in Thiruvananthapuram last week also ordered that he should not be arrested in a second, similar case until further orders.

The legal developments came a day after Mamkootathil dramatically resurfaced after a 15-day disappearance to cast his vote in the December 11 local body elections, ending intense speculation over whether he would reappear publicly.

He arrived at St. Sebastian’s School, Kunnathurmedu, in Palakkad at around 4.45 p.m., accompanied by a small group of supporters, and voted at Booth No. 2 in Ward 24.

Speaking briefly to reporters then, the MLA said the matter was now before the courts and declined further comment. CPI-M workers at the spot protested his presence, raising slogans and displaying banners against him as he left the polling station.

Mamkootathil had been absconding since November 27, when a young woman filed the first sexual assault complaint.

As the controversy intensified, the Congress initially suspended him and later expelled him from the party, distancing itself from the embattled legislator, when the second case surfaced.

Last Wednesday, the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court granted him anticipatory bail in the second case, imposing stringent conditions, including mandatory weekly appearance before the investigating officer.

The court also directed that he be released on bail immediately if arrested in connection with that case.

However, the prosecution has since approached the High Court challenging the anticipatory bail order.

Police have also added charges such as stalking, unlawful restraint and criminal trespass, and maintain that Mamkootathil can be formally arrested in the first case only if the High Court lifts its stay.

