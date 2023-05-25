Kerala HC orders enquiry into alleged prayers at Ponnambalamedu

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 25 : Kerala High Court has ordered an enquiry into the matter of allegedly performed prayers by a priest, Narayan Swami, from Tamil Nadu into Ponnambalamedu near Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta district.

Ponnambalamedu near Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta district is a sacred, protected place and entry is allowed only with Forest Department's permission.

The High Court also directed that the District Police Superintendent supervise the investigation.

The court ordered that no one should enter Ponnambalamedu except for official purposes.

The High Court has ordered this while taking suo moto cognizance on the matter.

Earlier the Travancore Devaswom Board President, Adv K Ananthagopan said that "He was an assistant of a former priest in Sabarimala. He trespassed along with some others and performed prayers. It can't be confirmed if the prayers were performed in Ponnambalamedu."

"An enquiry needs to be held to confirm this. Devaswom Board will file a complaint with the Forest department and police authorities," Adv K Ananthagopan said.

