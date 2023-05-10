Kerala HC slams govt, police over murder of woman house surgeon

By IANS | Published: May 10, 2023 07:18 PM 2023-05-10T19:18:04+5:30 2023-05-10T19:30:09+5:30

Kochi, May 10 The Kerala High Court on Wednesday slammed the government and the police at a special ...

Kerala HC slams govt, police over murder of woman house surgeon | Kerala HC slams govt, police over murder of woman house surgeon

Kerala HC slams govt, police over murder of woman house surgeon

Next

Kochi, May 10 The Kerala High Court on Wednesday slammed the government and the police at a special sitting after hearing the news of the gruesome murder of a 22-year-old woman house surgeon while on duty.

Angered by the murder of Vandana Das when she was stabbed to death by a patient, who was brought to a hospital in Kottarakara around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the court asked the police chief to appear online before the court on Thursday morning with a full report.

The incident occurred when a 42-year-old suspended school teacher and alleged drug addict Sandeep was brought to the hospital around 4 a.m. by the police after he created a ruckus in his house.

A medical official said Sandeep picked up a surgical blade and attacked Vandana Das multiple times when she was attending to him.

"She was given emergency treatment and shifted to a premier hospital in the capital city. Despite the best efforts, her life could not be saved," said a senior Indian Medical Association office-bearer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Indian Medical Association Kerala High Court President Of Indian Medical Association Kerala high court advocates association Registrar general of kerala high court Kerala high court advocates' association Registrar general of the kerala high court Delhi indian medical association The kerala high court Retired kerala high court