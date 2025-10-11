Kerala LoP condemns attack on Congress legislator, says it was aimed at stifling Oppn

Kozhikode Oct 11 Kerala Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, on Saturday, condemned the brutal assault on Congress MP Shafi Parambil by police officials, describing the incident as a deliberate attack intended to suppress Opposition voices.

Parambil is currently convalescing in a private hospital here after undergoing a three hour surgery.

In the medical bulletin issued on Saturday, it said that Parambil was brought to the hospital after suffering facial fracture of the left and right nasal bone following an alleged assault.

Appropriate surgical correction was undertaken in a three-hour surgery and he is recovering now.

The incident took place on Friday night when a protest by the Congress-led UDF supporters was being taken out at Perambara.

Satheesan said that the police had intentionally targeted Parambil to divert public attention from other pressing issues.

"If blood has been shed, justice must be sought. Police officers drawing government salaries should remember that their pay does not come from the AKG Centre alone. Stringent action against all police officials, who allegedly led the violent crackdown, and orchestrated the confrontation has to be taken," he added.

He also said that the police deliberately blocked a Congress procession, provoking tensions.

"While around 3,000 UDF members were participating, more than 200 CPI-M supporters were stopped by the police from crossing paths with the procession. Several activists' sustained injuries during the clashes," Satheesan added.

"This is aimed at shielding the state government, the Chief Minister and the CPI-M from accountability. If the authorities fail to act against the police officials involved, we will escalate our protests," he said.

The UDF leadership has emphasised that it will continue to mobilise its members through protests and public demonstrations to ensure that law enforcement officers responsible for the attack are held accountable.

The incident has further intensified political tensions in the state, raising questions about police conduct during public demonstrations and the government's handling of Opposition's activities.

