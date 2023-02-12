Kerala: Man arrested for pelting stones at union minister Muraleedharan's residence in Thiruvananthapuram

A 45-Year-old man was arrested by Kerala Police for allegedly pelting stones at the residence of union minister V Muraleedharan.

The arrested person named Manoj has been arrested by Medical College Police.

Unidentified people pelted stones at the house of the Union minister's residence in Ulloor in Thiruvananthapuram, breaking a glass window pane, police said on Thursday.

The window pane of the minister's house in Ulloor was found smashed. Muraleedharan was not present at the house when it was vandalised.

According to sources, the house help found the window pane smashed and informed relatives and party workers about the incident.

Kerala Police formed a special team to probe the alleged stone-pelting at union minister's residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

( With inputs from ANI )

