Kerala on high alert, as PM Modi receives threat letter before state visit

The police and security agencies are on of high alert in Kerala in view of an anonymous suicide bomb threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day Kerala visit.The anonymous letter raising the threat to the Prime Minister was received by BJP state president K Surendran at BJP state committee office in Trivandrum

Police have launched an inquiry to trace the source of the letter.The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Kerala on April 24 and 25.The letter in Malayalam said that there would be a suicide bomber attack on the Prime Minister during his Kerala visit. Modi is scheduled to attend and interact with the youth in Kochi and flag off the Kochi water metro service on April 24. In Thiruvananthapuram, he is scheduled to flag off the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat train and commission various stretches of the NH on April 25. Modi is also scheduled to hold several party meetings. He is likely to attend a roadshow in Kochi, and also travel in the Vande Bharat train. The police are learnt to be taking the anonymous threat with much seriousness as it is Modi's first visit to Kerala after the Popular Front of India was banned. ADGP (Intelligence) had mentioned the threat in a communication to police officials with regard to security arrangements for the Prime Minister.