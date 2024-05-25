Kerala Rains: 11 Fatalities Linked to Rainfall, Yellow Alert Issued in 7 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for seven districts in Kerala, forecasting continued heavy rainfall in the region on Saturday. The alert covers Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod districts, with rainfall anticipated to range between 6 cm and 11 cm.

State Revenue Minister K. Rajan has reported a total of 11 rain-related fatalities in Kerala from May 9 to May 23. These tragic incidents comprise six drownings, two quarry accidents, two lightning strikes, and one house collapse.

The minister highlighted that rainfall is expected to decrease marginally in the state post-Saturday and urged caution among residents, advising against venturing into water bodies and coastal regions. He stressed the importance of discouraging people, particularly children, from swimming or engaging in water-related activities during the vacation season.

Local authorities, along with the Fire Department, police, and Revenue Department, are on high alert to manage any potential emergencies, with the deployment of two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the state.