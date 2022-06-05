Kerala SC/ST Commission registers case against police over atrocities

Thiruvananthapuram, June 5 Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes took a suo moto case against the policemen of Haripad police station on alleged atrocities committed in Alappuzha district's Champakkada colony .

Chairman of Kerala SC/ST Commission B.S. Maoji while speaking to the mediapersons said that there were allegations that a few policemen had barged into a residence in the SC colony and abused women and children using caste slur.

The incident occurred on Saturday light night and early hours of Sunday morning.

Congress leader and former Alappuzha District Congress Chief, M. Liju told said, "The state police must conduct a proper investigation into the matter. Why did the police barge into a Scheduled Caste colony in Haripad and use caste slur against women."

He said that after the police patrol party barged into the colony, they informed the Haripad Deputy Superintendent of Police that they were being held captive in the colony, and soon a huge police posse reached the place and assaulted women.

Residents of the colony, however, told the mediapersons that they had never held the policemen and it was a ploy of the police to bring in more men to the colony.

Sruthi, 32, a resident of the colony while speaking to the mediapersons at Haripad said, "A huge police posse reached the colony at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning and forcefully took our brothers into custody from the colony and forced them into the police vehicle. I was dragged on the road and my dress was also torn in the scuffle." She said that no single woman police officer was present during the police raid in the colony late at night.

Haripad Deputy Superintendent of Police did not comment on the incident even after repeated phone calls.

