Kerala's Revenue Department launches portal for public to report corruption

Thiruvananthapuram(Kerala) [India], June 15: The Kerala Government's Revenue Department on Thursday launched a portal for the public to report corruption in the department.

Launching the portal, state Revenue Minister K Rajan said that people can report complaints on the portal and that the complainants' identities will be kept secret.

The public can report bribery and other corruption-related activities to the revenue department by dialling 1800 425 5255.

"A committee was constituted to conduct various activities. Inspection will be conducted in each month. The authorities ranging from Revenue Minister to the deputy collector will do inspections in two villages in a month. If any corruption is identified people can inform the department through a toll-free number or through the portal," the Minister said.

A state-level nodal officer will examine the complaint and will forward it to the concerned officers for further action, the Revenue Minister said after inaugurating the portal.

The Minister also said that various efforts have been started to make the revenue department corruption free.

The revenue department's action against corruption in the department comes in the wake of a recent arrest of a revenue official from Palakkad district for accepting bribes.

