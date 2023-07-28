KGMU to use vacant roof space to install solar panels

Lucknow, July 28 The prestigious King George’s Medical University (KGMU) which has 75 per cent of its terrace surface area vacant, will now use it to install solar plants.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the health minister, said that only 25 per cent of the medical university’s terrace surface area has been used for solar panels, including a recent 1-MW plant and an earlier 1. 3-MW plant.

He urged energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma to utilize the remaining 75 per cent of the terrace area, along with the hostel area, for installing solar panels to generate clean energy and reduce the university’s electricity bill.

The Deputy CM also suggested a change in the land use classification of the university from commercial to domestic to further reduce the electricity bill burden.

He emphasised that the health department works for the welfare of the public by providing free treatment in district hospitals and offering minimal-cost treatment at KGMU and SGPGIMS.

However, as a commercial building, they are subject to commercial bills. He made a request to explore ways to reclassify the building to reduce the current electricity bill of Rs 5 crore per month at KGMU, providing significant relief.

The minister said, “Campus cleanliness is remarkable. It should be preserved and biomedical waste disposal should also be improved.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor