Khan Mubarak, close aide of Chhota Rajan, dies of dehydration

A listed associate of Chhota Rajan, jailed gangster Khan Mubarak (43), died at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district allegedly due to dehydration. With a total of 44 cases of heinous crimes like murder, extortion and robbery in his name, Khan was presently in jail under the UP Gangsters Act.

Khan Mubarak had earlier made headlines after a video went viral on social media in 2015, where he was terrorizing his rival Baiju Khan by placing a bottle on his head as a target to practise rifle shooting. Senior officials in the STF said that the gangster was a tough catch as his name used to spell terror even in Bollywood. Khan's elder brother, Zafar Supari, is serving a life sentence in Maharashtra and is an accused in the murder case of BSP leader Jugran Mehndi in Ambedkarnagar. Police have seized Khan's property worth Rs 20 crore and arrested 21 members of his gang.

Khan Mubarak was admitted to the hospital following acute pneumonia where he died. Initially, he was admitted to the jail hospital and later shifted to the district hospital when his condition deteriorated. "On June 2, 2022, Khan Mubarak was shifted from Maharajganj jail to Hardoi jail. For the last two days, he had been suffering from pneumonia following which the doctors on June 13 had even recommended an MRI at KGMU trauma centre. However, on Monday when Khan's situation deteriorated, he was shifted to Hardoi district hospital where a team led by CMO Hardoi examined him. He died due to dehydration during treatment," said Mishra. STF sleuths had arrested Khan from Lucknow in July 2017 while he was planning a robbery at the premises of a businessman in the state capital. "He also fired at guards in a loot attempt at a post office in Allahabad in 2007 at the behest of Chhota Rajan. In 2012, he eliminated Rajan's informant-cum-shooter Osama Khan who also carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh. After his release from jail, Khan shot dead Ainuddin, a brick-trader, after he turned down his extortion demand," said an STF officer.