Khelo India Athletes Safe After Avalanche in Gulmarg, Games Proceed as Scheduled

The Winter Games' fourth edition at Kangdoori Phase 1 started on February 21. On February 22, a significant snow avalanche hit Khilan Marg on Afarwat Peak Gulmarg. Luckily, all Khelo India athletes are unharmed after the incident. The J&K Sports Council confirmed that the avalanche at Khilanmarg did not affect the athletes participating in the ski and snowboard events of Khelo India Winter Games 2024 at Kangdoori Phase 1. They assured that all safety measures have been implemented.

Khelo India Winter Games are underway at J&K Gulmarg, where an avalanche hit the Khilanmarg area today.



Secretary of J&K Sports Council says,"All Khelo India athletes are safe after the avalanche hits Khilanmarg area of Gulmarg. All the fixtures are being run as per schedule "



J&K Sports Council said, "The avalanche that hit Khilanmarg area of Gulmarg earlier this afternoon has not impacted athletes taking part in ski and snowboard events of Khelo India Winter Games 2024 at Kangdoori Phase 1. All necessary precautions have been taken for safety."