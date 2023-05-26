Kidnapped woman found after 17 years in Delhi's Gokalpuri

New Delhi [India], May 26 : A 32 years-old woman who was kidnapped 17 years ago in 2006 was found in Delhi's Gokalpuri, police said on Thursday.

According to DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena, "On 22 May, a team of Seemapuri Police Station on secret information traced the kidnapped girl age 32 years (now) who was kidnapped 17 years ago."

Accordingly, a case registered under section 363 IPC, was registered in 2006 at Gokulpuri Police Station, Delhi on the complaint of her parents, they added.

"The girl was kidnapped in 2006 and during the investigation, the girl disclosed that after leaving her house she was residing with a person namely Deepak in the village Cherdih District Baliya UP and thereafter she left Deepak in lockdown after some dispute and started living in Gokalpuri in rented accommodation," police stated.

According to DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena, 116 kidnapped/abducted children/persons, and 301 missing persons were recovered by Shahdara district to date in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor