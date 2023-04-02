Kiren Rijiju flags off 'IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run' for cause of peace and non-violence

New Delhi [India], April 2 : Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday flagged off 'IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run'-largest such run for the cause of peace and non-violence, from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here in National Capital

IIFL Group, which is one of India's largest financial services conglomerates, aims to create a Guinness Book of World Records. The IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run will be held across over 65 cities in India from today.

This is the largest such run for the cause of peace and non-violence. The run is orgzed by the ladies' wing of Jito (Jain International Trade Orgzation) and IIFL besides Jito volunteers and supporters across the world.

The IIFL Jito Ahimsa Run aims at creating awareness for a better world to stop wars, and hatred and bring peace and nonviolence to our surroundings.

The run has been endorsed by many public personalities across India and aims to initiate the younger generation towards peace and nonviolence at an early age to create a future generation where war and violence will become a thing of the past.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor