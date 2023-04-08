Kiren Rijiju's car meets with accident, Minister safe: J-K Police

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 8 : Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's car met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Ramban Police said that while going from Jammu to Srinagar by road, the Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju's car met with a minor accident.

"No injuries happened to anyone and Honourable Minister was driven safely to destination," police added.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday visited Jammu and Kashmir to attend the inauguration of the first edition of the Constitution of India in Dogri language at the University of Jammu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor