Know the seven Congress contenders from Gujarat named in 2nd list for LS polls

March 13, Ahmedabad The Congress on Tuesday unveiled its second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, including seven nominees from Gujarat.

In Gujarat, the Congress has fielded seven candidates to fortify its presence and challenge the stronghold of the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The state's slate includes a mix of experienced legislators and newcomers.

The candidates from Gujarat:

* Nitish Lalan is set to represent the Congress in the Kachchh Assembly constituency. His campaign is anticipated to focus on local issues such as development and the welfare of the border areas.

* Geniben Thakor, a current member of the Gujarat Assembly, is known for her grassroots connections and advocacy for rural development and women's rights.

* Rohan Gupta, contesting from Ahmedabad East, brings a modern approach to the campaign trail. As a key figure in the party's digital strategies, Gupta's candidacy symbolises Congress' efforts to engage with the youth and urban electorate through innovative communication mechanisms.

* Bharat Makwana will carry the Congress banner in Ahmedabad West. His campaign is expected to focus on governance, transparency, and civic issues.

* Lalit Vasoya, taking on the challenge in Porbandar, is known for his commitment to environmental causes and social welfare. A seasoned politician, Vasoya's agricultural background and advocacy for farmers' rights are central to his appeal.

* Siddharth Chaudhary from Bardoli brings youthful energy and a focus on educational and economic opportunities, aiming to address the aspirations of the constituency's younger population.

