Kolkata Doctor-Rape Murder Case: Junior Doctors’ Hunger Strike Enters 11th Day

The indefinite hunger strike by junior doctors in West Bengal, aimed at advocating for their demands following the RG Kar Hospital incident, reached its 11th day on Tuesday. A meeting between the medical professionals and the state government ended without a resolution, leaving the deadlock unresolved.

Two additional doctors participating in the 'fast-unto-death' protest in the Esplanade area of Kolkata fell ill, intensifying the unrest that erupted following the rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. A significant meeting between representatives from 12 doctors' associations and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant at Swasthya Bhavan on Monday ended without reaching a resolution.

The hunger strike, which began on October 5, followed nearly 50 days of 'cease work' carried out in two phases. The agitation was triggered by the tragic rape and murder of an on-duty postgraduate trainee at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

