Kolkata youth murder: 5 sent to police custody till Oct 12

Kolkata, Oct 8 A court in Kolkata on Saturday sent five of the seven persons arrested in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man Ayan Mondal to police custody till October 12.

Two others, who are below 18, have been sent to juvenile home.

Those sent to police custody include Ayan's girlfriend, her father, mother, one among their two associates, and the driver of the pickup van that was used to dump Mondal's body at a secluded place.

The brother of Mondal's girlfriend, who allegedly killed him by hitting on the head with a blunt and heavy object, being a juvenile, was sent to the juvenile remand home. So was the fate of a friend of the latter who helped the family to dump the body.

The body of Mondal, who was missing since Wednesday evening, was recovered from Magrahat in South 24 Parganas district on Friday night.

On Saturday, the police arrested seven persons in connection with the murder. Later, they were presented in the court.

The preliminary investigation has hinted towards a love triangle involving Ayan, his girlfriend and her mother behind the murder.

The police while probing the matter got some clues which indicated towards a parallel affair that the deceased was having with the girl as well as her mother, and that resulted in a feud after which he was brutally murdered and his body dumped at a secluded place at Magrahat.

