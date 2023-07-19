Konkan Railway stops its service in Ratnagiri's Chiplun due to heavy rains

Train services of Konkan Railway were stopped at the famous tourist destination - Chiplun in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon as the Vashishthi river crossed the danger mark following incessant rains. LK Verma, chief public relations officer of Konkan Railway, told PTI that water was above the danger mark on the Vashishthi railway bridge. The Kochuveli-Indore Express has been stopped at Chiplun station. Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai today, with the city recording close to 100 mm of rain in the last 24 hours till morning.

The IMD has said that an orange alert will continue in Mumbai for the day and has issued a yellow alert for Thursday. An orange alert has been issued for Thane till Thursday. Palghar and Raigad districts are on red alert today, and on an orange alert for Thursday and Friday. The inclement weather has also affected Express trains running along the Western Railway routes. “Kind attention: Train No. 19218 Veraval – Bandra Terminus Saurashtra Janta Express of 19.07.2023 has been rescheduled to depart 2 hours late from Veraval at 13.50 hrs instead of its schedule time of 11.50 hrs due to washout," the WR said on Wednesday afternoon.Apart from Mumbai, an orange alert has also been issued in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara districts of Maharashtra. Moreover, a yellow alert has been issued in Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nasik, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule, Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra for today.



