Kota Bank Fraud: Woman Bank Manager Arrested for Rs 4.58 Crore Scam in Rajasthan

A female bank relationship manager in Rajasthan has been arrested for allegedly defrauding customers of Rs 4.58 crore over a span of nearly three years. The accused, identified as Sakshi Gupta, reportedly manipulated bank records and diverted funds from over 110 accounts belonging to 41 customers. According to police, the fraud occurred between 2020 and 2023 at a private bank's Kota branch. Gupta allegedly changed customers’ registered mobile numbers to those of her family members to prevent OTPs and transaction alerts from reaching the rightful account holders. This allowed her to transfer large sums into her own and her relatives' accounts without detection.

Also Read: 'Pranab Mukherjee Asked Me Not To...': Mallya Defends Kingfisher Collapse, Blames 2008 Govt Pressure to Keep Airline Afloat

The scam came to light when a senior woman customer noticed a withdrawal of Rs 3.22 crore from her account and reported the matter to the bank. An internal inquiry followed, eventually revealing Gupta's involvement. She had also closed fixed deposits prematurely and fraudulently approved a personal loan of Rs 3.4 lakh in her name. Investigators discovered that Gupta had invested the stolen money, along with approximately Rs 50 lakh from her father and other family members, into the stock market, without their knowledge. Most transactions were carried out through digital banking channels and ATMs, using debit cards of unsuspecting customers.

Gupta was arrested after admitting during interrogation that she forged mobile update forms and used "pool accounts" to reroute customer funds. Authorities are now probing whether other individuals were involved in the scheme.